AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, Zen 5 IPC boosts confirmed

AMD's next-gen Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, with AMD's claims of a 16% IPC improvement benchmarked, results show it's true.

Published
Updated
2 minutes & 9 seconds read time

AMD isn't too far from launching its newly rebranded Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs, with David Huang testing the new Ryzen AI 9 365.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, Zen 5 IPC boosts confirmed 1002
Open Gallery 5

Huang has gotten his hands on some pre-launch Ryzen AI 300-powered devices. His review looks at Zen 5's architectural improvements, with detailed, high-level comparisons between AMD's previous-gen Zen 3, current-gen Zen 4, and next-gen Zen 5 architectures. He even includes some separate testing on the Zen 5c dense cores on the new Strix Point APU.

The new AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 features 10 cores and 20 threads of Zen 5 power, boosting up to 5.0GHz (4 x Zen 5 cores and 6 x Zen 5c cores). AMD hasn't confirmed the boost clocks of the Zen 5c cores, but David's early testing has the Zen 5c cores at 3.3GHz, with David noting that both Zen 5 and Zen 5c cores were operating at their respective frequencies without affecting one another. In his testing, David used a product with 32GB of LPDDR5X memory at 7500MT/s.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, Zen 5 IPC boosts confirmed 1003AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, Zen 5 IPC boosts confirmed 1004

David ran some SPEC CPU tests with all processors locked to 4.8GHz across the board, showing that the new Zen 5 chip has 22% relative improvements over Zen 4, with an estimated 9.7% IPC improvement, with all architectures compared against their respective predecessors. Geekbench 6 single-core performance was also looked at, with the next-gen Zen 5 architecture showing an impressive 15% IPC improvement over Zen 5, while Geekbench 5 saw an IPC improvement of 17.6%.

AMD itself promised 16% performance gains in IPC with Zen 5, so with David's early testing, it looks like AMD is sticking to that very closely.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 9 365 'Strix Point' APU tested early, Zen 5 IPC boosts confirmed 1001
Open Gallery 5

If you want to geek out more with Zen 5, David did some inter-core latency tests, microarchitecture features, instruction fetching, decoding, and micro-op cache. Check out the full testing here.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
£314.99
£314.99£317.00£319.00
Buy
-
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/23/2024 at 12:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blog.hjc.im, videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags