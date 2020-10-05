The Batman delayed yet again, new release date of March 4, 2022
Warner Bros. delays Matt Reeves' directed and Robert Pattinson led 'The Batman' from October 1, 2021 through to March 4, 2022.
@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 11:26 PM CDT
Warner Bros. has once again delayed The Batman, with its original release of June 25, 2021 pushed out -- then once again when The Batman himself Robert Pattinson was confirmed with COVID-19 -- and now again, into 2022.
The Batman had a delayed release scheduled for October 2021 after its push from June 25, 2021 -- and has been delayed now through to March 4, 2022. This is another 6 months out from its October 2021 schedule, while other movies in the DC franchise have been affected, too.
Shazam 2 will now open on June 2, 2023 instead of its original release of November 4, 2022 -- while Black Adam was scheduled for December 22, 2021 and has been removed from WB's calendar entirely, reports Variety.
NEWS SOURCES:variety.com, businessinsider.com.au