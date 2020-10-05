NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

The Batman delayed yet again, new release date of March 4, 2022

Warner Bros. delays Matt Reeves' directed and Robert Pattinson led 'The Batman' from October 1, 2021 through to March 4, 2022.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 5 2020 11:26 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Warner Bros. has once again delayed The Batman, with its original release of June 25, 2021 pushed out -- then once again when The Batman himself Robert Pattinson was confirmed with COVID-19 -- and now again, into 2022.

The Batman delayed yet again, new release date of March 4, 2022 03 | TweakTown.com

The Batman had a delayed release scheduled for October 2021 after its push from June 25, 2021 -- and has been delayed now through to March 4, 2022. This is another 6 months out from its October 2021 schedule, while other movies in the DC franchise have been affected, too.

Shazam 2 will now open on June 2, 2023 instead of its original release of November 4, 2022 -- while Black Adam was scheduled for December 22, 2021 and has been removed from WB's calendar entirely, reports Variety.

Buy at Amazon

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Ultimate Edition [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.96
$14.96$14.96$14.96
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2020 at 10:31 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:variety.com, businessinsider.com.au

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.