Say hello to the NVIDIA GA104-300 GPU, ready for the GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA's new GA104-300 GPU will power the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which will ship with 8GB of GDDR6, new models with 16GB.

NVIDIA will be launching its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card later this month, but now the GA104-300 GPU that powers it has been spotted in the flesh going through validation.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

You can see a bunch of those juicy new GA104-300 GPUs in a tray waiting to go through validation, with the validation test program running on the right. We can see there that it's the GA104 GPU, which packs 5888 CUDA cores, 184 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 will launch with 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus, but we are to expect rumored RTX 3070 models with 16GB of GDDR6 in the near future.

the GPU itself