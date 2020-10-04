NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Say hello to the NVIDIA GA104-300 GPU, ready for the GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA's new GA104-300 GPU will power the GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which will ship with 8GB of GDDR6, new models with 16GB.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 4 2020 11:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA will be launching its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card later this month, but now the GA104-300 GPU that powers it has been spotted in the flesh going through validation.

Say hello to the NVIDIA GA104-300 GPU, ready for the GeForce RTX 3070 04 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

You can see a bunch of those juicy new GA104-300 GPUs in a tray waiting to go through validation, with the validation test program running on the right. We can see there that it's the GA104 GPU, which packs 5888 CUDA cores, 184 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.

The new GeForce RTX 3070 will launch with 8GB of GDDR6 on a 256-bit memory bus, but we are to expect rumored RTX 3070 models with 16GB of GDDR6 in the near future.

Say hello to the NVIDIA GA104-300 GPU, ready for the GeForce RTX 3070 03 | TweakTown.com

the GPU itself

Buy at Amazon

MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2070 Super (RTX 2070 SUPER VENTUS GP OC)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$509.99
$509.99$519.99$649.66
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/4/2020 at 9:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.