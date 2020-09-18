GIGABYTE confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB model, RTX 3070 with 16GB

GIGABYTE seems to have found itself in a spot of trouble, seemingly confirming multiple unannounced GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

The above list is a pure smorgasbord of Ampere graphics cards from GIGABYTE, teasing the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB, GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB and the GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB. We could expect this to be the RTX 3060 SUPER or Ti, the RTX 3070 SUPER or Ti, and then maybe the RTX 3080 SUPER.

We should expect the GeForce RTX 3080 20GB model to be identical to specs with its GA102 GPU as the just-launched GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB. But... the RTX 3060 with the GA106 GPU should feature 8GB of RAM while the GA104-based RTX 3060 SUPER/Ti will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

In the middle of that we have the separate GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 and its GA104-300 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores, while the purported RTX 3070 SUPER/Ti would have 6144 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6.