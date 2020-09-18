NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GIGABYTE confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB model, RTX 3070 with 16GB

GIGABYTE confirms unannounced GeForce RTX 30 series cards: RTX 3080 with 20GB, RTX 3070 with 16GB, and RTX 3060 with 8GB.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 18 2020 4:43 AM CDT
GIGABYTE seems to have found itself in a spot of trouble, seemingly confirming multiple unannounced GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards.

GIGABYTE confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB model, RTX 3070 with 16GB
The above list is a pure smorgasbord of Ampere graphics cards from GIGABYTE, teasing the GeForce RTX 3060 with 8GB, GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB and the GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB. We could expect this to be the RTX 3060 SUPER or Ti, the RTX 3070 SUPER or Ti, and then maybe the RTX 3080 SUPER.

We should expect the GeForce RTX 3080 20GB model to be identical to specs with its GA102 GPU as the just-launched GeForce RTX 3080 with 10GB. But... the RTX 3060 with the GA106 GPU should feature 8GB of RAM while the GA104-based RTX 3060 SUPER/Ti will feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory.

In the middle of that we have the separate GeForce RTX 3070 with 8GB of GDDR6 and its GA104-300 GPU with 5888 CUDA cores, while the purported RTX 3070 SUPER/Ti would have 6144 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR6.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

