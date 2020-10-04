NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AORUS RTX 3080 messy launch sees NVIDIA subreddit locked down

GIGABYTE launches its AORUS branded GeForce RTX 3080 cards on Newegg, explosion of sales sees them sold out in under 10 minutes.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Oct 4 2020 8:12 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Oct 5 2020 3:36 AM CDT
GIGABYTE unleashed its first AORUS-branded custom GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards on Newegg yesterday, with the cards all selling out in under 10 minutes.

The launch was another mess with GIGABYTE having to comment on the launch, as gamers wanted to buy the AORUS GeForce RTX 3080 cards so bad that once they got their orders in, they were placed with an "Out of Stock" once the order was finished.

The entire mess wasn't helped by an AORUS community manager sharing a broken link to the NVIDIA Reddit subreddit community, which redirected people to a website that gave them an error. 10 minutes after the launch -- once the cards were sold out -- Brian (the AORUS community manager) replaced the link but it was too late.

Brian explained on Reddit: "Sorry guys this was a mess of a launch with a lot of last minute poor communication between us and Newegg. I was notified a minute before "launch" that the link they gave us was broken and did not work".

He added: "I wish there was a better way we could have done this ,I had no control of the situation other than the information that was given to me. I hope you'll understand, I totally understand your frustrations and being upset with us. Trust me, I am equally frustrated and upset with the situation".

Once this happened, the entire NVIDIA and GIGABYTE official subreddits were forced to be locked down because people were not happy with the situation. The subreddits were then cleaned.

What a mess...

NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, reddit.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

