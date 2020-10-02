Silent Hill 4: The Room is on GOG for $10, right in time for Halloween
Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available DRM-free on CD Projekt's GOG.com platform, signaling new stirrings from inside Konami.
Konami is on a roll right now: Not only did they re-release Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 on PC, they're also doing the same for Silent Hill.
The cerebral horror classic Silent Hill 4: The Room was just released on GOG.com for just $10, offering a nice bit of weirdness to prep you for Halloween. The game is DRM-free on GOG but doesn't have any kind of upgrades or remastered effects--it's just the basic PS2 classic ported onto PC.
GOG also warns users that XInput controllers (Xbox 360 wired, DualShock 3) are partially supported bit DirectInput (legacy controllers) can be used to play the game: "XInput controllers are partially supported (right stick may not be possible to bind). Most common DirectInput controllers are supported."
Check here for a recommended controller layout scheme for DirectInput / XInput controllers for Silent Hill 4.
If you buy the game on PC, be sure to check out a bunch of user-created mods that help tighten up frame rates, improve quality-of-life while gaming, and add ultra-wide support.
A room full of nightmares....
Henry Townshend finds himself trapped in his apartment and the only escape is through a mysterious portal that leads to a horrifying alternate reality. With gruesome sights around every corner and his sanity being tested, he must find his way out of this nightmare. Enter The Room, a thrilling story in the most terrifying game series of all time.
- A riveting Silent Hill adventure with shocking plot twists
- Fend off new monsters, including ghosts that defy physical reality.
- Visual transitions between 1st and 3rd person gameplay modes - the first in the series.
- Explore new environments, including an otherworldly forest and grisly prison.