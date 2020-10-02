NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Silent Hill 4: The Room is on GOG for $10, right in time for Halloween

Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available DRM-free on CD Projekt's GOG.com platform, signaling new stirrings from inside Konami.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Oct 2 2020 3:47 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Konami is on a roll right now: Not only did they re-release Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 on PC, they're also doing the same for Silent Hill.

Silent Hill 4: The Room is on GOG for $10, right in time for Halloween 4 | TweakTown.com

The cerebral horror classic Silent Hill 4: The Room was just released on GOG.com for just $10, offering a nice bit of weirdness to prep you for Halloween. The game is DRM-free on GOG but doesn't have any kind of upgrades or remastered effects--it's just the basic PS2 classic ported onto PC.

GOG also warns users that XInput controllers (Xbox 360 wired, DualShock 3) are partially supported bit DirectInput (legacy controllers) can be used to play the game: "XInput controllers are partially supported (right stick may not be possible to bind). Most common DirectInput controllers are supported."

Check here for a recommended controller layout scheme for DirectInput / XInput controllers for Silent Hill 4.

If you buy the game on PC, be sure to check out a bunch of user-created mods that help tighten up frame rates, improve quality-of-life while gaming, and add ultra-wide support.

A room full of nightmares....

Henry Townshend finds himself trapped in his apartment and the only escape is through a mysterious portal that leads to a horrifying alternate reality. With gruesome sights around every corner and his sanity being tested, he must find his way out of this nightmare. Enter The Room, a thrilling story in the most terrifying game series of all time.

  • A riveting Silent Hill adventure with shocking plot twists
  • Fend off new monsters, including ghosts that defy physical reality.
  • Visual transitions between 1st and 3rd person gameplay modes - the first in the series.
  • Explore new environments, including an otherworldly forest and grisly prison.

Buy at Amazon

Silent Hill HD Collection - PlayStation 3

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$22.40
$22.40$22.49$24.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/2/2020 at 3:47 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.