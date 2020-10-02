Silent Hill 4: The Room is on GOG for $10, right in time for Halloween

Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available DRM-free on CD Projekt's GOG.com platform, signaling new stirrings from inside Konami.

Konami is on a roll right now: Not only did they re-release Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2 on PC, they're also doing the same for Silent Hill.

The cerebral horror classic Silent Hill 4: The Room was just released on GOG.com for just $10, offering a nice bit of weirdness to prep you for Halloween. The game is DRM-free on GOG but doesn't have any kind of upgrades or remastered effects--it's just the basic PS2 classic ported onto PC.

GOG also warns users that XInput controllers (Xbox 360 wired, DualShock 3) are partially supported bit DirectInput (legacy controllers) can be used to play the game: "XInput controllers are partially supported (right stick may not be possible to bind). Most common DirectInput controllers are supported."

Check here for a recommended controller layout scheme for DirectInput / XInput controllers for Silent Hill 4.

If you buy the game on PC, be sure to check out a bunch of user-created mods that help tighten up frame rates, improve quality-of-life while gaming, and add ultra-wide support.