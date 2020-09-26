NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Capcom will 'do their best' to bring Resident Evil 8 to PS4, Xbox One

Capcom might bring Resident Evil Village to current-gen PS4 and Xbox One to widen platform availability and push more sales.

Published Sat, Sep 26 2020 3:52 PM CDT
Resident Evil VIIIage might not be next-gen exclusive after all, and Capcom says it's working on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console versions too.

Resident Evil VIII is being developed from the ground up for next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X hardware and will flex the new capabilities of the new-and-improved RE Engine. There's just one potential issue with this plan: It restricts game sales to platforms that haven't really matured and skips the PS4's 110 million install base, and the Xbox One's 50 million+ base.

Apparently Capcom wants to remedy this and now says RE8 could drop on current-gen systems too.

"While Resident Evil Village is being developed specifically for next-generation consoles and PC, we're looking into delivering the experience on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One as well," Capcom said in its recent TGS 2020 stream.

"We're looking into it but we can't make any promises. However, we will do our best in creating a top-tier survival horror experience on current-generation consoles."

There's no guarantee that this will happen but it seems likely given the tight supply of next-gen hardware and the massive install bases of current-gen systems.

Resident Evil VIIIage is due out sometime in 2021.

