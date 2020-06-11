New Resident Evil Village eliminates load times, is next-gen exclusive

Capcom's new ultra-bizarre Resident Evil VIII: Village isn't coming to the current generation of consoles, and will instead be locked to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

Today Capcom announced Resident Evil VII.I.AGE, a new horror fantasy game that takes big cues from RE4. All the rumors you heard are true: There's werewolves, witches, a castle set atop a ghostly village, and all kinds of supernatural horrors like werewolves. Capcom has also confirmed the game will be exclusive to next-gen consoles, meaning it won't release on PS4 and Xbox One in 2021.

Capcom has been working on this game for a long time, and it's powered by the powerful RE Engine tech which has been optimized specifically for the new hardware like the 7nm AMD SoCs and PCIe 4.0 SSDs found in the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Thus armed with higher-end storage tech, Capcom confirms REVIII won't have any loading screens on PS5 or Xbox Series X. So when you die, the game can instantly boot you back up right into the action. The action sequences will also be seamless, giving Capcom all kinds of freedom to craft heart-racing horror.

"Realistic graphics and immersive audio coupled with no load times really draw you into the world we've created for Resdident Evil Village," game producer Pete Fabiano said in a recent dev video.

The developer video also reveals Village's inventory screen:

Capcom also revealed some tidbits in its official fact sheet: "RE Engine paired with the new technological power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will deliver hyper-detailed graphics, bringing the shadowy village and its haunting residents to life. Resident Evil Village will showcase the most realistic survival horror experience to date."

Resident Evil VIII: Village will release sometime in 2021, and is exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Check below for more information on the game: