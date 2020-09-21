NVIDIA addresses GeForce RTX 3080 stock issues in new Q&A

NVIDIA addresses gamers' concerns over the insane GeForce RTX 3080 launch, the 'best GPU launch ever and the most frustrating'

We are all now well aware of the major issues retailers across the world, as well as NVIDIA experienced on the launch of its brand new powerhouse GeForce RTX 3080 graphic card.

It crashed retailer websites worldwide, bought sites like Newegg to their knees with more traffic than the morning of Black Friday, and had inventories evaporate in seconds. NVIDIA has now addressed it in a new Q&A on their website.

NVIDIA starts off by saying: "Last week's GeForce RTX 3080 launch was simultaneously the best GPU launch ever and the most frustrating", adding: "The reception to our NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs has been off the charts and driven interest to heights we've never previously experienced. A few examples compared to our previous launch - 4 times the unique visitors to our website, 10 times the peak web requests per second, and more than 15 times the out clicks to partner pages".

The company simply explains that the enthusiasm for the GeForce RTX 3080 was "overwhelming" and that NVIDIA was "not prepared for this level, nor were our partners" and that they apologize for this.

You can read the entire Q&A on the GeForce RTX 3080 launch here.

