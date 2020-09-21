NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA addresses GeForce RTX 3080 stock issues in new Q&A

NVIDIA addresses gamers' concerns over the insane GeForce RTX 3080 launch, the 'best GPU launch ever and the most frustrating'

@anthony256
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 9:45 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We are all now well aware of the major issues retailers across the world, as well as NVIDIA experienced on the launch of its brand new powerhouse GeForce RTX 3080 graphic card.

NVIDIA addresses GeForce RTX 3080 stock issues in new Q&A 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

It crashed retailer websites worldwide, bought sites like Newegg to their knees with more traffic than the morning of Black Friday, and had inventories evaporate in seconds. NVIDIA has now addressed it in a new Q&A on their website.

NVIDIA starts off by saying: "Last week's GeForce RTX 3080 launch was simultaneously the best GPU launch ever and the most frustrating", adding: "The reception to our NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPUs has been off the charts and driven interest to heights we've never previously experienced. A few examples compared to our previous launch - 4 times the unique visitors to our website, 10 times the peak web requests per second, and more than 15 times the out clicks to partner pages".

The company simply explains that the enthusiasm for the GeForce RTX 3080 was "overwhelming" and that NVIDIA was "not prepared for this level, nor were our partners" and that they apologize for this.

You can read the entire Q&A on the GeForce RTX 3080 launch here.

NVIDIA addresses GeForce RTX 3080 stock issues in new Q&A 02 | TweakTown.com

Read more on GeForce RTX 30 series:

NVIDIA addresses GeForce RTX 3080 stock issues in new Q&A 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Founders Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2020 at 9:45 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.