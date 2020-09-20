NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Newegg on GeForce RTX 3080 demand: crazier than Black Friday morning

Newegg says that gamers trying to buy NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080: we had 'more traffic than the morning of Black Friday.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 20 2020 2:14 AM CDT
We all know that the hype and demand for NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 has been huge, crashing retailer websites across the world from Scan Computers in the UK to PCCG here in Australia, and it even pushed Newegg to their knees in the US, too.

But just how huge was the demand for Newegg? According to a new tweet from the company, the demand was so huge that they experienced "more traffic than the morning of Black Friday". They added that "limited inventory sold out in 5 minutes" and that "bot protection was in place, orders were human".

NVIDIA apologized a few days ago for the insane demand and instant sell-out of pretty much global GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards in moments. Scalpers took advantage of the situation, buying cards -- while bots were trying to secure cards as well -- gobbling up supply, leaving gamers without cards.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

