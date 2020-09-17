NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Oculus Quest 2 doesn't support Ultraleap hand-tracking after all

Facebook's Quest 2 doesn't use Ultraleap hand-tracking, even though the processor in the headset features Ultraleap tracking.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Sep 17 2020 7:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A couple of weeks ago, Qualcomm and Ultraleap announced a multi-year deal that would see Ultraleap's hand-tracking technology integrated into Qualcomm's XR2 extended reality platform. We guessed that the upcoming Quest 2 would take advantage of this technology, but it turns out we were wrong.

Oculus Quest 2 doesn't support Ultraleap hand-tracking after all 01 | TweakTown.com

Qualcomm's XR2 platform powers oculus Quest 2, but Facebook does not use Ultraleap's technology. Facebook Reality Labs put a lot of time and effort into developing its hand-tracking solution for the Quest headset, and it isn't about to throw that investment out the window.

Quest 2 utilizes the same tracking technology-albeit improved--as the first Quest headset. The new headset has different cameras, and obviously more power to process the hand-tracking data to provide a better tracking experience. Facebook Reality Labs developers and researchers also had more than a year to fine-tune the tracking software.

The fact that Quest 2 does not support Ultraleap hand tracking makes the timing of Qualcomm's announcement even more curious. What XR2 device could there be around the corner that does support Ultraleap's technology?

Check out our other Quest 2 coverage for more details about Facebook's new VR headset.

Buy at Amazon

Oculus Quest All-in-one VR Gaming Headset - 64GB

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$400.00
$335.00$634.99$399.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/17/2020 at 7:33 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:oculus.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.