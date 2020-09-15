NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Scientists have found possible signs of life on this planet

Scientists have found some evidence that suggests that a planet that is close to Earth may have signs of life. Here's what we know.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 5:34 AM CDT
Scientists and researchers have constantly been searching for life outside of Earth since the venture was possible, and now researchers believe life could be closer than previously anticipated.

According to a recent article by Axios, scientists have found traces of a gas in Venus' clouds that may indicate the planet could harbor some form of life. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists detected phosphine gas in Venus' atmosphere, which is a possible signature of life.

The reason researchers believe phosphine could be an indicator of life being on Venus is because researchers have found the gas is produced by some microbes that live in animal intestines. It should be noted that scientists don't believe the detection of this gas is 100% proof of life, but they are yet to find a better explanation as to why there is such an abundance in Venus' atmosphere.

Clara Sousa-Silva, an author of the study and researcher at MIT, said to Axios, "So far we've done everything we can, which is go through all the things that it isn't. We've thought of every possible mechanism, plausible or implausible, that could make phosphine and we cannot come up with any."

For any more information on this article, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:axios.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

