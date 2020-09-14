Scientists may have just found the cure for a hangover

Scientists may have just figured out the cure to reduce the symptoms of an alcoholic hangover, such as stress, anxiety, and nausea.

If you are above the age of 21 or even a little bit younger, than you probably know the effects of what a hangover feels like.

But what if I could tell you scientists have concluded what supplements can be taken to reduce the effects of a hangover? A new study has been published in the journal Alcohol and Alcoholism, and the focus of the study was to find out if the amino acid L-cysteine has the ability to significantly reduce hangover symptoms such as headaches, lethargy, anxiety, and nausea/vomiting.

The researchers write, "Alcohol-related hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, stress and anxiety cause globally considerable amount of health problems and economic losses. Many of these harmful effects are produced by alcohol and its metabolite, acetaldehyde, which also is a common ingredient in alcohol beverages. The aim of the present study is to investigate the effect of the amino acid L-cysteine on the alcohol/acetaldehyde related aftereffects."

The researchers concluded that the subjects who received a pill of either 600mg or 1,200 mg of L-cysteine were far better off the next day than those participants who received a placebo pill. Not-so-surprisingly, the participants who received the 1,200 mg pill had very significant hangover symptom reduction, some to the point where they had no symptoms at all.

Here's what the researchers concluded, "L-cysteine would reduce the need of drinking the next day with no or less hangover symptoms: nausea, headache, stress and anxiety. Altogether, these effects of L-cysteine are unique and seem to have a future in preventing or alleviating these harmful symptoms as well as reducing the risk of alcohol addiction."

For more information on this stud, check out this link here.