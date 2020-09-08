NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

If you want your mind blown, look at this image released from Hubble

The Hubble Space Telescope continues to shock everyone at how it can capture the sheer beauty of space. Prepare your mind.

Published Tue, Sep 8 2020
If you are like me, and you love to see the beauty of space, then you are in the right place because NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is at it again.

So, what are we looking at? According to the Hubble Space Telescope website, the above image is of a globular cluster called NGC 1805. We are looking at a tight group of thousands of stars located near the Large Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy 163,000 light-years away from the Milky Way. NASA describes the image to be similar to a how a beehive works.

Here's what NASA stated, "The stars orbit closely to one another, like bees swarming around a hive. In the dense centre of one of these clusters, stars are 100 to 1000 times closer together than the nearest stars are to our Sun, making planetary systems around them unlikely." The reason we are seeing two different types of star colors is because blue stars are shining brightest in near-ultraviolet light, and red stars are near-infrared. If you are interested in learning more about this gorgeous globular cluster, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:spacetelescope.org

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

