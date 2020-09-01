NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Infinite Production created a database to compare VR headset FOV

Infinite Productions co-founder Jan Horsky created a utility that measures the field of view and text readability of VR headsets.

Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 10:37 PM CDT
Infinite Productions today released an open-source tool that measures the field of view of VR headsets and compares the readability of text in each. The utility doesn't have a name, but it captures each test's results and saves them in a comparison database.

Jan Horsky, one of the co-founders of Infinite Productions, took it upon himself to build this tool. He said his goal is the build a crowd-sourced database of FOV and readability results. In a tweet about the utility, Horsky noted that he was inspired to build this measurement tool because he felt the existing measurement tools were not accurate. He left his source code open so that the community could amend his work if he turns out faulty.

Horsky is looking for more people to test out his utility to strengthen the database. The more results received, the stronger that database will get.

You can find the FOV tool on the Infinite Productions website. The source code is also hosted there if you'd like to take a look at it.

NEWS SOURCES:twitter.com, reddit.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

