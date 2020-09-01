NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090: world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 is a powerhouse GPU, the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU which is priced at a huge $1499.
@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 12:05 PM CDT | Updated Tue, Sep 1 2020 12:28 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just unveiled its new stack of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with the ferocious new $1499 graphics card the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU.
During the recent NVIDIA livestream where the Ampere GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 graphics cards were unveiled, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang gushed over the ballistic GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.
Rightfully so, as he heralded it as the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU -- packing the GA102 GPU on Samsung's 8nm node with 10496 CUDA cores in total. There's a huge 24GB of GDDR6X memory, the same framebuffer amount offered on the TITAN RTX which costs $2499.
- NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 will start from $1499.
- Available from NVIDIA and partners on September 24, 2020.
You can read more on the GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card right here.
GeForce RTX 3090: A Big, Ferocious GPU
- It's the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.
- 24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.
- It's up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.
- It even comes with silencer - a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design - up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.
- Available starting Sept. 24 at $1,499.
New features
- Dual-Axial, Flow-Through Thermal Solution - Up to 2x more cooling performance, with a stunning unibody design. Gamers and creators will be able to enjoy unrivaled performance while their GPUs simultaneously run cooler and quieter than ever.
- Exquisite Mechanical and Electrical Design - A stronger mechanical structure - with a new low-profile leaf spring along with a new 12-pin power connector - allows more space for components and cooling, and is compatible with 8-pin connectors in existing power supplies, with an included adapter.
- HDMI 2.1 - The increased bandwidth provided by HDMI 2.1 allows, for the first time, a single cable connection to 8K HDR TVs for ultra-high-resolution gaming.
- AV1 Decode - First discrete GPUs with support for the new AV1 codec, enabling gamers to watch up to 8K HDR internet video using as much as 50 percent less bandwidth.
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 revealed, here's what you need to know
- < PREVIOUS STORY: PlayStation 5's DualSense uses neural networks to generate haptics