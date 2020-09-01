NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090: world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 is a powerhouse GPU, the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU which is priced at a huge $1499.

NVIDIA has just unveiled its new stack of Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, with the ferocious new $1499 graphics card the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU.

During the recent NVIDIA livestream where the Ampere GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070 graphics cards were unveiled, NVIDIA CEO and founder Jensen Huang gushed over the ballistic GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card.

Rightfully so, as he heralded it as the world's first 8K 60FPS gaming GPU -- packing the GA102 GPU on Samsung's 8nm node with 10496 CUDA cores in total. There's a huge 24GB of GDDR6X memory, the same framebuffer amount offered on the TITAN RTX which costs $2499.

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 will start from $1499 .

Available from NVIDIA and partners on September 24, 2020.

