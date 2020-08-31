Nimbus unveils world's highest capacity SSD: record-breaking 64TB

Nimbus Data's new ExaDrive NL is the world's highest capacity QLC flash SSD, offering 64TB in a single SSD -- an amazing feat.

Nimbus Data have just unveiled their latest SSD, which is now the world's highest-capacity QLC flash SSD in the new ExaDrive NL SSD.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The new ExaDrive NL offers an incredible 64TB in a single SSD, whcih the company says is aimed at companies who want to replace their existing mechanical HDDs (that are normally much larger than traditional SSDs) with their new ExaDrive NL with 64TB on-tap in SSD form.

Nimbus Data's new ExaDrive NL comes in a larger 3.5-inch form factor, just like any other enterprise hard drive -- and will work in virtually any 3.5-inch slot. This makes it easy for companies to replace their existing drives with a new, much, much faster drive without upgrading the core system.

ExaDrive NL also supports both SATA and dual-port SAS interfaces, and is the first QLC flash SSD to be on the SAS interface. Nimbus Data is hitting all the right chords here, offering a massive SSD with radically faster speeds than a traditional 3.5-inch mechanical HDD -- all with SATA and dual-port SAS support.

The new drives are incredibly flexible when it comes to larger systems, and upgrading them from HDDs to SSDs as the ExaDrive NL supports hardware RAID controllers from the likes of Broadcom and Microchip -- which will allow for gigantic, super-fast redundant storage systems.

Nimbus Data is selling its new ExaDrive NL: