NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Face tracking might feature on HP's high-end Reverb G2 VR headset

Italian tech news site Aggiornamenti Lumia discovered HP's Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition with face and eye-tracking cameras.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Sat, Aug 29 2020 2:07 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

HP may be preparing an as-yet-unannounced higher-end edition of the Reverb G2 VR headset. Aggiornamenti Lumia, an Italian tech news site specializing in Microsoft news, has uncovered details about a slightly different Reverb G2 headset, with what looks to be a face-tracking camera on the bottom.

Face tracking might feature on HP's high-end Reverb G2 VR headset 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Aggiornamenti Lumia didn't reveal many details about the headset, though they claim to know more than they've said. According to Aggiornamenti Lumia, the new headset is called the HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition, which is quite a curious name. Although they also found a trademark registration that seems to back up their story. At the very least, HP did register the wordmark Omnicept in recent months.

If this leak is real, the Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition includes at least two additional features that the standard Reverb G2 does not. The Omnicept Edition reportedly includes eye-tracking, which at this point isn't a revolutionary feature. What's more interesting is the camera system that appears to be attached to the headset's bottom, which is supposedly a face tracking system.

Face tracking might feature on HP's high-end Reverb G2 VR headset 02 | TweakTown.com

The details about the Reverb G2 Omnicept are non-existent, and we can't be sure it even exists yet as there seems to be no other trace of it mentioned anywhere. However, the images that Aggiornamenti Lumia unearthed are quite interesting. If we had to guess, we'd say the Omnicept is destined for HP's enterprise customers, not gamers.

HP previously announced the Reverb G2, which is expected to ship later this year.

Buy at Amazon

HP Reverb Virtual Reality Headset - Professional Edition - for PC - 11 (7DH40UT#ABA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$654.99
$654.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/29/2020 at 1:07 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:aggiornamentilumia.it, twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.