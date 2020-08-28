NVIDIA improves 4K upscaling on Shield TV with new update

NVIDIA has just announced the latest software update for its Shield TV lineup of products, with the SHIELD Software Experience Upgrade 8.2 now available.

The company is celebrating over 5 years of Shield TVs being on the market, with the new update a significant one that has a stronger AI upscaler for the 2019 Shield TV and 2019 Shield TV Pro units. The new upgrade allows 360p and 1440p content to be upscaled with AI up to 4K, joining the current 720p and 1080p content being AI-upscaled to 4K.

Not only that, but NVIDIA has also added support for 60FPS video on 2019 Shield TV Pros, and in the weeks ahead the company promises "In the weeks ahead, following an update to the NVIDIA Games app in September, we'll add 4K 60fps upscaling to GeForce NOW".

The remote control is now more powerful, with the customizable menu button capable of being re-assigned to double-press and long-press. NVIDIA says there are 25 actions in total, which is something NVIDIA Shield TV owners will love.

Show me the difference: NVIDIA has a great example of the differences between "basic upscaling" and "AI-enhanced upscaling" that : NVIDIA has a great example of the differences between "basic upscaling" and "AI-enhanced upscaling" that you can check out here . It's a small change upon first glance, but the more you look at it and compare you can see there is a very big difference with the AI-enhanced upscaling.

NVIDIA details some other inclusions with the new Shield TV update that these upgrades include: "support for digital projectors, and allowing functionality when SHIELD isn't active. It also adds IR volume control when using the SHIELD TV app, and when you've paired your Google Home with SHIELD. The 2019 SHIELD remote adds IR control to change the input source on TVs, AVRs and soundbars".

You can read all about the new NVIDIA Shield TV update on the official blog.