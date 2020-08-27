DOOM Eternal DLC 'The Ancient Gods' will kick off Gamescom 2020

Gamescom 2020 is right around the corner, and to kick the big day off Bethesda will be showing off DOOM Eternal's first DLC.

Back at the start of August, a teaser trailer was dropped for the first DOOM Eternal DLC titled "The Ancient Gods", Part One, and with that teaser was the confirmation that the full reveal would be at Gamescom 2020. Now, Gamescom 2020 is only around the corner, and what better way to kick things off than with a full reveal of what impossible challenge Doomguy is going to overcome next.

As a reminder to everyone, Gamescom showrunner Geoff Keighley took to his Twitter to post a time for the reveal, which is "#OpeningNightLive at 8 pm CEST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT". More recently, the official DOOM Twitter page just posted their own reminder that the DLC would be arriving "tomorrow". If you have played DOOM Eternal and enjoyed the game's story then this DLC will most likely be for you as its an expansion of the main game. If you are interested in the full list of dates and times for Gamescom, check out this link here.

