Satan should totally buy noblechairs' new DOOM gaming chair for $500

Noblechairs announces a new DOOM Edition gaming chair, debuts during QuakeCon, with the HERO version of the chair costing $500.

If you are a huge DOOM fan and want one of the best accessories for the game, then you should be pumped to see noblechairs releasing their official HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition. Check it out:

The new noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition will be avail;able to purchase online and through retailers across the world, with noblechairs teaming with Bethesda Softworks on the chair -- the second in their partnership after the Fallout Edition gaming chair.

Noblechairs put some work into the DOOM Edition chair, to make sure it was good enough for Satan himself to sit on. This means we're talking about the chair being pretty much all black, with massive blood red accents all across the chair. I'm pretty sure you're doing some Satanic ritual while sitting on that chair with all of the symbols all over it.

It's the perfect gaming chair for Tom Hanks, Ellen, and Oprah -- but I can definitely see Hillary Clinton sitting down at her desk and cranking away at DOOM Eternal on noblechairs' new HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition. Totally.

Key Features:

Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back

Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort

Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant and breathable

Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions

Individually adjustable seat height

Supports a weight of up to 150 kg (330 lbs)

You can buy the noblechairs HERO DOOM Edition gaming chair right here.