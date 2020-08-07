TweakTown
Satan should totally buy noblechairs' new DOOM gaming chair for $500

Noblechairs announces a new DOOM Edition gaming chair, debuts during QuakeCon, with the HERO version of the chair costing $500.

Anthony Garreffa
Published Fri, Aug 7 2020
If you are a huge DOOM fan and want one of the best accessories for the game, then you should be pumped to see noblechairs releasing their official HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition. Check it out:

The new noblechairs HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition will be avail;able to purchase online and through retailers across the world, with noblechairs teaming with Bethesda Softworks on the chair -- the second in their partnership after the Fallout Edition gaming chair.

Noblechairs put some work into the DOOM Edition chair, to make sure it was good enough for Satan himself to sit on. This means we're talking about the chair being pretty much all black, with massive blood red accents all across the chair. I'm pretty sure you're doing some Satanic ritual while sitting on that chair with all of the symbols all over it.

It's the perfect gaming chair for Tom Hanks, Ellen, and Oprah -- but I can definitely see Hillary Clinton sitting down at her desk and cranking away at DOOM Eternal on noblechairs' new HERO Gaming Chair - DOOM Edition. Totally.

Key Features:

  • Adjustable lumbar support for your lower back
  • Memory foam embedded into the headrest for improved comfort
  • Durable, easy-clean, water-resistant and breathable
  • Larger surface area for the seat- and backrest, optimised for long gaming sessions
  • Individually adjustable seat height
  • Supports a weight of up to 150 kg (330 lbs)

You can buy the noblechairs HERO DOOM Edition gaming chair right here.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

