Grab this ISO file of the latest version of Windows 10 for an install

If you want the very best in installing Windows 10 on your system, grabbing the ISO file and throwing it on a super-fast USB 3.0 flash drive can super-speed your Windows 10 installs.

Microsoft have released the very latest ISO files for the very latest version of Windows 10, with the Preview Build 20201 released today. If you are a Windows Insider in the Dev and Beta Channels, you can begin playing with Windows 10 2021 and 20H2 features with fresh installs from the new ISO files from Build 20201 and Build 19042.