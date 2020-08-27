NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Grab this ISO file of the latest version of Windows 10 for an install

Windows 10 upcoming 20H2 Build 19042 and Build 20201 are both available in ISO form, making your Windows 10 installs easier.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Aug 27 2020 12:23 AM CDT
If you want the very best in installing Windows 10 on your system, grabbing the ISO file and throwing it on a super-fast USB 3.0 flash drive can super-speed your Windows 10 installs.

Microsoft have released the very latest ISO files for the very latest version of Windows 10, with the Preview Build 20201 released today. If you are a Windows Insider in the Dev and Beta Channels, you can begin playing with Windows 10 2021 and 20H2 features with fresh installs from the new ISO files from Build 20201 and Build 19042.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

