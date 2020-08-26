NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Thermaltake introduces 32GB & 64GB Toughram RGB memory kits

Thermaltake just released 32GB and 64GB dual-channel Toughram RGB memory kits for AMD and Intel systems in white and black.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Aug 26 2020 6:25 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thermaltake today announced the availability of 32GB and 64GB dual-channel Toughram RGB memory kits in 3200MHz and 3600MHz configurations. The kits are compatible with AMD and Intel's latest chipsets, including AMD's B550 and Intel's Z490.

Thermaltake introduces 32GB & 64GB Toughram RGB memory kits 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Thermaltake's new memory features a high-quality ten-layer PCB design, and the company said it uses "strictly selected" Hynix A-die 2GB memory chips to produce Toughram modules. The 32GB kits include dual 16GB modules, whereas the 64GB models offer 32GB per stick. Thermaltake is not currently offering 4-stick configurations, although you could combine two sets for double the memory capacity.

Thermaltake introduces 32GB & 64GB Toughram RGB memory kits 02 | TweakTown.com

As the name suggests, the new Thermaltake Toughram RGB modules include RGB LEDs that allow you to customize your system's appearance.

These Toughram modules support various software applications that enable you to control the ten LEDs that line the top edge of the heat spreader. You can use NeonMaker or TT RGB Plus to control the colour and effects. TT RGB Plus also supports third-party solutions, such as integration with TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma.

Toughram kits are available with black or white heat spreaders. See Thermaltake's website for more information.

Buy at Amazon

Thermaltake TOUGHRAM RGB DDR4 4400MHz 16GB (8GB x 2) 16.8 Million Colo (R009D408GX2-4400C19A)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/26/2020 at 6:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:thermaltake.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.