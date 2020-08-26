Thermaltake introduces 32GB & 64GB Toughram RGB memory kits

Thermaltake just released 32GB and 64GB dual-channel Toughram RGB memory kits for AMD and Intel systems in white and black.

Thermaltake today announced the availability of 32GB and 64GB dual-channel Toughram RGB memory kits in 3200MHz and 3600MHz configurations. The kits are compatible with AMD and Intel's latest chipsets, including AMD's B550 and Intel's Z490.

Thermaltake's new memory features a high-quality ten-layer PCB design, and the company said it uses "strictly selected" Hynix A-die 2GB memory chips to produce Toughram modules. The 32GB kits include dual 16GB modules, whereas the 64GB models offer 32GB per stick. Thermaltake is not currently offering 4-stick configurations, although you could combine two sets for double the memory capacity.

As the name suggests, the new Thermaltake Toughram RGB modules include RGB LEDs that allow you to customize your system's appearance.

These Toughram modules support various software applications that enable you to control the ten LEDs that line the top edge of the heat spreader. You can use NeonMaker or TT RGB Plus to control the colour and effects. TT RGB Plus also supports third-party solutions, such as integration with TT AI Voice Control, Amazon Alexa, and Razer Chroma.

Toughram kits are available with black or white heat spreaders. See Thermaltake's website for more information.