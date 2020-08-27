White House pledges $1.2 billion to AI, quantum research institutes

The White House has just announced a large $1 billion plan to build out over 12 federal research facilities, where they will have the sole task of researching AI (artificial intelligence) and quantum computing.

A few issues have plagued the US in these areas, with a lack of talent in AI and quantum information science -- and then the Trump administration stopping high-skilled H-1B visa holders from coming into the US. This move by the Trump administration wants to see the US stop from falling behind other countries.

AI and quantum computing is the future, with the Trump administration and White House concerned that the US falling behind could be a matter of national security. This is where the $1.2 billion National Quantum Initiative Act comes into play, with 5 of the new research centers inside of the Department of Energy gets $625 million to play with a bunch of exciting technologies.

The $625 million will be used for quantum networking -- ala quantum internet -- quantum computing, special sensors, exotic materials, and more. Another $300 million will be provided by companies like Microsoft, IBM, and others.

Another 7 research centers will be run by the National Science Foundation, using its $140 million in funding to focus on improving materials manufacturing, weather forecasting, precision agriculture, and so much more.

White House Chief Technology Officer Michael Kratsios said in a press statement:

"It is absolutely imperative the United States continues to lead the world on AI and quantum. We know our adversaries around the world are pursuing their own advances. [...] The future of American economic prosperity and national security will be shaped by how we invest, research, develop and deploy these cutting-edge technologies today".