AMD teases 'sober people' ready to spend billions on '1.2 million GPU' AI supercomputer

AMD has received an inquiry to build an insane supercomputer that would house an incredible 1.2 million data center AI GPUs, with the company receiving inquiries from "unknown clients" for the crazy number of AI accelerators.

In a recent interview with The Next Platform, AMD's EVP and GP of the Datacenter Solutions Group, Forrest Norrod, revealed that AMD has had inquiries from "unknown clients" that require an insane amount of AI accelerators, confirming the news of the huge AI supercomputer.

1.2 million AI GPUs is a gargantuan amount of AI processing power, with the world's current largest supercomputer -- Frontier -- featuring around 38,000 GPUs. This means that 1.2 million AI accelerators would be a mind-boggling 30x in GPU horsepower (and that's just from the GPUs, let alone the CPUs).