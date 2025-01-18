NVIDIA stuffs $500 million worth of Blackwell GPUs into 10,000 square-meter facility

TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to invest around $500 million in a supercomputer facility powered by Blackwell technology, located in Yokne'am, Israel. NVIDIA plans to invest around $500 million in a supercomputer facility powered by Blackwell technology, located in Yokne'am, Israel.

NVIDIA is planning to spend half a billion dollars on a new supercomputer facility for research and development purposes. The new facility will be powered by the company's latest Blackwell AI GPUs.

According to reports, the new facility measures approximately 10,000 square meters and is located in Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park near the city of Yokne'am. The new facility will be filled with thousands of liquid-cooled Blackwell GPUs, along with BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X800, and Quantum-X800 switches. As for the purpose of the facility, reports indicate NVIDIA employees will use it to conduct research and development on datacenter technologies that will likely increase efficiency and performance.

NVIDIA didn't reveal the total number of GPUs, but what we do know is the facility will be home to enough Blackwell GPUs that it will rival Israel's "Israel-1" supercomputer, which consists of 2,048 H100 AI GPUs. For those that don't know, NVIDIA touts Blackwell's performance as 2.5x the floating-point performance of Hopper, the previous generation of AI GPUs. Moreover, Blackwell will provide 5x performance when dropping down to 4-bit precision. Construction for this new facility has already begun, with reports indicating it will be complete sometime in the first half of 2025 and operations to start during the same period.