Video Cards & GPUs

NVIDIA stuffs $500 million worth of Blackwell GPUs into 10,000 square-meter facility

NVIDIA is planning to invest approximately $500 million in a Blackwell-powered supercomputer facility that's located in Yokne'am, Israel.

Tech and Science Editor
Published
1 minute & 45 seconds read time
TL;DR: NVIDIA plans to invest around $500 million in a supercomputer facility powered by Blackwell technology, located in Yokne'am, Israel.

NVIDIA is planning to spend half a billion dollars on a new supercomputer facility for research and development purposes. The new facility will be powered by the company's latest Blackwell AI GPUs.

According to reports, the new facility measures approximately 10,000 square meters and is located in Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park near the city of Yokne'am. The new facility will be filled with thousands of liquid-cooled Blackwell GPUs, along with BlueField-3 SuperNIC, Spectrum-X800, and Quantum-X800 switches. As for the purpose of the facility, reports indicate NVIDIA employees will use it to conduct research and development on datacenter technologies that will likely increase efficiency and performance.

NVIDIA didn't reveal the total number of GPUs, but what we do know is the facility will be home to enough Blackwell GPUs that it will rival Israel's "Israel-1" supercomputer, which consists of 2,048 H100 AI GPUs. For those that don't know, NVIDIA touts Blackwell's performance as 2.5x the floating-point performance of Hopper, the previous generation of AI GPUs. Moreover, Blackwell will provide 5x performance when dropping down to 4-bit precision. Construction for this new facility has already begun, with reports indicating it will be complete sometime in the first half of 2025 and operations to start during the same period.

NEWS SOURCES:en.globes.co.il, theregister.com

Tech and Science Editor

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

