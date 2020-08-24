NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

F1 2020 updated with NVIDIA DLSS: RTX 2060 SUPER now pushes 4K 60FPS

NVIDIA DLSS technology added to F1 2020, which super-powers GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER from 39FPS to 62FPS, RTX 2080 Ti with 103FPS.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Aug 24 2020 5:55 AM CDT
F1 2019 launched last year and received a patch soon after with NVIDIA DLSS, but F1 2020 launched not too long ago without it -- well, an update is now here and we have the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER now capable of 4K 60FPS which is nothing short of amazing.

The results speak for themselves really, the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER is capable of 39FPS average in F1 2020 before the new v1.08 patch -- but post-patch wtih DLSS enabled it super-accelerates thanks to the dedicated AI processors (Tensor Cores) inside of the Turing GPU -- right up to a huge 62FPS average.

This brings it above the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with DLSS disabled, which scores 56FPS average -- but the RTX 2080 SUPER with DLSS enabled scoots right up to 85FPS. The flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on the other hand, goes from 69FPS without DLSS enabled to an insane 103FPS with DLSS enabled.

NEWS SOURCES:nvidia.com, f1lead.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

