F1 2020 updated with NVIDIA DLSS: RTX 2060 SUPER now pushes 4K 60FPS

F1 2019 launched last year and received a patch soon after with NVIDIA DLSS, but F1 2020 launched not too long ago without it -- well, an update is now here and we have the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER now capable of 4K 60FPS which is nothing short of amazing.

The results speak for themselves really, the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER is capable of 39FPS average in F1 2020 before the new v1.08 patch -- but post-patch wtih DLSS enabled it super-accelerates thanks to the dedicated AI processors (Tensor Cores) inside of the Turing GPU -- right up to a huge 62FPS average.

This brings it above the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER with DLSS disabled, which scores 56FPS average -- but the RTX 2080 SUPER with DLSS enabled scoots right up to 85FPS. The flagship GeForce RTX 2080 Ti on the other hand, goes from 69FPS without DLSS enabled to an insane 103FPS with DLSS enabled.