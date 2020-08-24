NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Corsair plans to go public with $100 million IPO

Corsair plans to go public with a massive $100 million initial public offering, but share prices or details are still unknown.

Published Mon, Aug 24 2020 9:52 AM CDT
Corsair plans to go public with a $100 million public offering, sources tell Forbes.

PC gaming company Corsair plans wants to go public again, this time with a $100 million initial public offering. The idea is to raise capital by switching shares from private to public. Corsair will issue new public stock, but no information on exact price-per-share has been revealed. The company hasn't formally announced the IPO, the terms, or the underwriting institutions.

There's also no word on a possible valuation. Corsair, who is currently owned by investment firm EagleTree Capital, bought Elgato Gaming in 2018, and planned to go public with an IPO back in 2012 at $13 a share. Sources told Reuters in 2019 that EagleTree was exploring the idea of selling Corsair or opening an IPO that could value the company at as much as $1 billion.

