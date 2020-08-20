Intel announces $10 billion stock buyback to raise share value

Intel believes its shares are being undervalued, now it's enacting an accelerated $10 billion stock buyback plan to raise value.

Intel is accelerating its $20 billion stock buyback strategy because of lower share values, and soon plans to buy up $10 billion worth of stock.

Despite sharp upticks in Q2 revenues ($19 billion, +20%) and net income ($5.1 billion, +22%), Intel's shares have dived nearly 20% in the last month due to the delay of its 7nm process to 2022.

Intel believes its shares are worth more than their recent trade values, so the company is spending $10 billion of its cash reserves to buy up 166 million shares of its stock. The motivation here is to raise stock prices by reducing the amount of shares on the market, thereby reducing dilution of the share value.

This is a good sign for morale, and investors have responded positively; Intel's shares have jumped 4% after the announcement.

"While the macro-economic environment remains uncertain, Intel shares are currently trading well below our intrinsic valuation, and we believe these repurchases are prudent at this time," Chief Executive Bob Swan said.

As outlined by Forbes, Intel has strong plans for its FinFET 10nm process, including new graphics, CPU, and memory architectures for the server and mainstream consumer markets.