THQ Nordic now owns 190 IPs, employs 3,400 game devs across 98 studios

THQ Nordic now owns almost 200 IPs, from Metro and Dead Island to Kingdoms of Amalur, and has an astronomical 133 projects in dev.

Derek Strickland
Published Sun, Aug 16 2020 3:51 PM CDT
The Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) now owns 190 intellectual properties, including high-profile franchises like Saints Row, Metro, Dead Island, Kingdoms of Amalur, and employs a massive 3,439 studios across 98 development studios.

In its recent earnings reports, THQ Nordic outlined its astronomical pool of IPs that it currently has as its disposal. Right now THQ Nordic owns a treasure trove of 190 IPs across a fleet of franchises, but the company is careful to say not all of these IPs will get new games. The more relevant IPs will power the massive 133 game development pipeline that Embracer is currently working on.

This IP count increased by 16 franchises after the company's recent acquisition spree, which saw THQ Nordic buying up 8 new studios including Metro developer 4A Games.

The publisher's huge stable of internal and external developers also swelled with these buyouts; total developer headcount is now 3,439, and the split is 2,330 internal developers and 1,109 external developers.

These developers are spread across nearly 100 studios. The Embracer Group (formerly THQ Nordic) has 98 game development studios total, 55 of which are internal and are a mix of independent and wholly-owned subsidiaries, and 43 external development teams that assist in key projects.

Embracer has raised its investment into games development to an all-time high of SEK 457 million ($52.58 million), up 33% from Q2'19, and expects some of these projects to start delivering material revenues throughout the year.$

Armed with this team size, this wealth of IPs, and a pipeline of games, Embracer is well-positioned for years of growth and sales. The company just forecast record completed games earnings for 2020, and expects new projects to make an all-time high of 1.4 billion SEK ($161.01 million) this year.

We predicted this could indicate multiple big games releasing this year, possibly even Saints Row V and Dead Island 2 in 2020.

The studio/label teams break down like this:

THQ Nordic

  • Black Forest Games
  • Bugbear Entertainment
  • Gunfire Games
  • HandyGames
  • Piranha Bytes
  • Rainbow Studios
  • Pow Wow

Koch Media/Deep Silver

  • Dambuster Studios
  • Fishlabs
  • Milestone
  • Volition
  • Warhorse Studios

Saber Interactive

  • 4A Games
  • New World Interactive

Amplifier Game Invest

  • Plaindrome
  • Rare Earth Games
  • Vermila
  • Tarsier Studios

Coffee Stain Studios

DECA Games

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

