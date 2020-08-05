TweakTown
Intel Xe GPU update coming from Raja Koduri on August 13

Intel to provide 'updates' on August 13 in a virtual event, where we should hopefully hear more about the Xe GPU architecture.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 9:48 PM CDT
Intel has just announced two new virtual events: the first is an "update" from Raja Koduri -- so expect something on the Intel Xe GPU architecture, while the second is the Tiger Lake launch event.

Raja Koduri, Chief Architect at Intel and also the point man on the GPU business, will provide an update via a webcast on August 13 at 9AM ET, where we will hopefully be provided with some juicy updates on Intel's upcoming Xe GPU architecture.

After that, Intel will be hosting the Tiger Lake virtual launch event on September 2, which is the event we heard about a few weeks ago when Intel said it had "something big" to share on September 2 -- this is it, the Tiger Lake launch.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

