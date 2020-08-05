Intel Xe GPU update coming from Raja Koduri on August 13

Intel to provide 'updates' on August 13 in a virtual event, where we should hopefully hear more about the Xe GPU architecture.

Intel has just announced two new virtual events: the first is an "update" from Raja Koduri -- so expect something on the Intel Xe GPU architecture, while the second is the Tiger Lake launch event.

Raja Koduri, Chief Architect at Intel and also the point man on the GPU business, will provide an update via a webcast on August 13 at 9AM ET, where we will hopefully be provided with some juicy updates on Intel's upcoming Xe GPU architecture.

After that, Intel will be hosting the Tiger Lake virtual launch event on September 2, which is the event we heard about a few weeks ago when Intel said it had "something big" to share on September 2 -- this is it, the Tiger Lake launch.