Intel teases it has 'something big' to share on September 2

Intel is planning 'something big' for September 2: a new virtual event where we could be updated on Xe GPU, Tiger Lake, and more.

| Jul 16, 2020 at 9:43 pm CDT

Intel is preparing for "something big" in 6 weeks time, with the company teasing a new September 2 event where it says they "have something big to share".

Intel teases it has 'something big' to share on September 2
The company teased its next-gen Tiger Lake CPU at CES 2020 earlier this year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world and it's all we've really heard about since. Intel was most likely preparing to show something off at Computex 2020, but that event was was cancelled in the end.

The new Intel event for September 2 will probably see the company detailing (at least in some form) of its next-gen Tiger Lake CPU architecture, but we could also see some new details on the Xe GPU architecture.

Intel is expected to show off how the company will be "pushing the boundaries of how we work and keep connected". I guess we'll see exactly what Intel has to show the world on September 2.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, hothardware.com, theverge.com, tweaktown.com

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

