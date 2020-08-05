TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sony shares hit 19-year high on biggest Q1 in games history

Sony's shares are up nearly 50% from last year, driven by the best Q1 gaming earnings of any company in the history of the market.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Wed, Aug 5 2020 3:29 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony shares skyrocketed to $81.25 days after the company announced record Q1 PlayStation earnings, and now analysts think PlayStation 5 could surge stocks by another 20%.

Sony shares hit 19-year high on biggest Q1 in games history 43 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Sony just reported a massive $2.17 billion in profits in Q1'20, nearly half of which was generated by the PlayStation brand. Sony's Q1 numbers are the highest in the history of the video games industry, and PlayStation earnings amounted more than 30% of Sony's total revenues. Sony shares have skyrocketed by nearly 50% year-over-year to $81.25 as a result, the highest point since June 2001. This could just be the beginning of the upward trajectory.

This milestone wasn't lost on investors, nor was it lost on analysts, who now predict big things for Sony's FY2020 period. The company expects the PlayStation brand to deliver a record $2.24 billion in profits on $23.4 billion in revenues, driven primarily by the PlayStation 5 and digital software.

Sony shares hit 19-year high on biggest Q1 in games history 120 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: PlayStation Q1 earnings hit $1 billion, best in the history of gaming

Analysts are in agreement. Firms predict Sony's stock will rise by 20% to over $90 throughout the fiscal year as Sony rolls out the next-generation console.

Sony says PlayStation 5 production is going smoothly, and assures gamers that COVID-19 hasn't impacted development of key first-party PS5 exclusive games.

The PlayStation 4, however, just hit 112.3 million units sold-in worldwide and will continue to be a major contributing factor to Sony's earnings.

Sony will support the PS4 well into 2022, and confirms that new first-party PS4 games are still coming after the PS5 releases.

Sony shares hit 19-year high on biggest Q1 in games history 5 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$65.00
$59.99$64.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/5/2020 at 3:29 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cnbc.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.