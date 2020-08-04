PlayStation Q1 earnings hit $1 billion, best in the history of gaming

Sony just had the best Q1 earnings for any platform in the history of gaming, beating all of Xbox revenue quarters (even holiday).

Sony's PlayStation brand made more Q1 revenues than any company in the history of video games.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today Sony announced its Q1'20 financials and broke a number of records in the process. The PlayStation division made over $1 billion in profits on $5.63 billion in total revenues, becoming the top Q1 earner in the decades-long history of gaming. This is also the first time Sony's gaming branch made over $1 billion in a quarter.

PlayStation pulled in 48% of Sony's total company profits ($2.17 billion) during the period. This is the best operating profit for PlayStation of any quarter ever. PlayStation revenues like software, which spiked tremendously, helped drive Sony's Q1 profits by over 50% year-over-year.

PlayStation's Q1'20 revenues are higher than all of Xbox's historical quarterly gaming earnings, even those in the holiday period, and are a historical high for Q1 PlayStation earnings.

Gaming also accounted for nearly 31% of Sony's total quarterly revenues, up 7 percentage points from Q1'19.

Sony Q1'20 Total Earnings

Net Sales - $18.3 billion, up 2.2% YoY

Operating Profit - $2.12 billion, -1.1% YoY

Net Profit - $2.17 billion, up 53.4% YoY

PlayStation (Games & Network Services) Total Earnings

Net Sales - $5.63 billion

Net Profit - $1.152 billion

Sony owes this massive surge in earnings to digital, which skyrocketed due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Sony's digital game earnings are up 82.7% to $3.67 billion (yes, $3.67 billion in one quarter).

Hardware is down 45% to $945.16 million, and Sony moved 1.9 million PlayStation 4 consoles during Q1'20. The total PS4 cumulative worldwide shipments sit at 112.3 million.

Sony Games and Network Services Earnings Breakdown

Digital Software - $3,670 million, up 82.7% YoY

Physical Software - $352 million, up 49.3% YoY

Hardware - $517 million, down 45.3% YoY

Network Services - $867 million, up 11.6% YoY

Other - $230 million, down 20.1% YoY

Sony's total-year forecast for FY2020 will likewise break gaming records. The company expects PlayStation to make $23.4 billion in revenues and $2.24 billion in profits on the backs of continued PlayStation 4 hardware and software sales, and the introduction of its next-gen PlayStation 5 console.

This would be the biggest all-time yearly revenues that any games company has ever earned.

Big thanks to ResetERA's ArmGunar for these data sets.