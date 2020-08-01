Battletoads headed to PC and Xbox One on August 20

Check out this new Battletoads trailer, full game releases on August 20. We also have the full PC system requirements, too.

Battletoads is one of those legendary games that had to be played at the time of it release, which is something my brother and I did for countless hours sitting in front of our TV playing on the original NES. Well, it's coming back.

The new Battletoads is dropping on both the PC and Xbox One on August 20, developed by Dlala Studios in a partnership with developer Rare. Rare was the developer of the original Battletoads in the 90s.

The developer explains: "The Battletoads are back! Join Rash, Zitz and Pimple as they smash, stomp, drill, turbo bike, leap, shoot and generally be toadally awesome in their all-new, action-packed, multi-genre adventure of choreographed chaos! Battletoads launches on Xbox, Windows 10, Xbox Game Pass and Steam on August 20th".

Battletoads PC system requirements

MINIMUM:

OS : Windows 10

Processor : Pentium G620

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics : NVIDIA GTX 650 or AMD R7 250x

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 15GB available space

RECOMMENDED:

OS : Windows 10

Processor : AMD Phenom II x4 965

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics : NVIDIA GTX 650Ti or AMD R7 260

DirectX : Version 11

Storage: 15GB available space

Battletoads releases on both the PC and Xbox One on August 20.