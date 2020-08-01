Quake will be free on PC during Quakecon 2020

Bethesda is giving away free copies of id's grisly medieval shooter Quake during Quakecon 2020, and maybe even Quake II too.

Photo credit: Gameqraft

Quakecon 2020 kicks off next weekend on August 7, and to celebrate Bethesda is giving away id's classic brutal FPS Quake during the event. To grab your free copy, simply log into Bethesda.net and add it to your account. This version of Quake will be exclusive to the Bethesda.net launcher of course.

The publisher also plans to give out Quake II for free if a $10,000 charity donation threshold is reached during the weekend show. This will be a nice bonus to anyone with RTX cards thanks to the new Quake II raytracing update. There's various other freebies like an ESO pet, a special Quakecon skin for Doom Eternal, a new Quake Champions weapon skin, and a Fallout 76 outfit.

Other panels during the even include new Fallout 76 info, a talk with id's Marty Stratton and Hugo Martin about Doom Eternal (and possibly next-gen enhancements of Eternal), an ESO stream with UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker, and much more.

Quakecon 2020 kicks off on Friday, August 7-9 and will be streamed on Twitch.

Quakecon 2020 freebies:

QUAKE for Free! - Throughout the weekend of QuakeCon, players can login to Bethesda.net and obtain a free digital copy of the original Quake on the Bethesda launcher. You must be logged into your Bethesda.net account to claim the free game.

Donate for QUAKE II - If donations reach the $10,000 mark, players will be granted a free digital copy of QUAKE II on the Bethesda launcher at a point soon after the event.

ESO In-Game Pet - Watch any of the official ESO streams each day and you will receive a QuakeCon-unique Twitch Drop, the Flame Atronach Pony pet, in addition to Ouroboros Crown Crates! Make sure you link your ESO and Twitch accounts ahead of time to qualify.

DOOM Eternal QuakeCon Slayer Skin - DOOM Eternal players can access a free in-game QuakeCon Slayer Skin, icon, and player badge across all platforms. Available until August 11.

QUAKE Champions Railgun Skin - Claim a free, exclusive QuakeCon 2020 Railgun skin in QUAKE Champions.

Fallout 76 Sheepsquatch Outfit and Mr. Fuzzy Backpack Demonic Variants - Claim these free in-game items from the Atomic Shop all weekend during QuakeCon, available across all platforms.

Here's the schedule for Quakecon 2020:

Friday, August 7

QuakeCon Digital Welcome with Pete Hines: 12 p.m. ET

Representation in Video Games panel discussion: 5 p.m. ET

Prey Tell, an interview with Actress Janina Gavankar and Lead Producer Susan Kath: 6:00 p.m. ET

DOOM Eternal Panel with Hugo Martin & Marty Stratton: 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 8

CHAD: A Fallout 76 Story Podcast - QuakeCon at Home Edition: 3 p.m. ET

Dishonored Tabletop RPG featuring Arkane Studios' Harvey Smith: 6 p.m. ET

ESO Stream with Top UFC Middleweight Rob Whittaker: 11 p.m. ET

Sunday, August 9