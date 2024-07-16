PC emulator for iPhone has appeared on the App Store, runs Windows XP and plays retro games

Emulate a range of Windows, Linux, and even DOS operating systems on iOS devices with the UTM SE app now available on the App Store.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 17 seconds read time

Emulation on iOS for Apple iPhone, iPad, and the Vision Pro headset continues to mature, with the first free PC emulator, 'UTM SE,' now available on the App Store. Interestingly, Apple rejected the app in June, even though it had changed its policy on consoles and other retro gaming emulators. According to Apple, a PC is not a console; however, with a few changes, the app has been approved for distribution.

PC emulator for iPhone has appeared on the App Store, runs Windows XP and plays retro games 2
Open Gallery 2

UTM SE is a PC emulator for macOS and iOS designed to run various recent and retro PC operating systems, from Windows XP to Windows 11 to Linux and retro versions of macOS. It emulates "x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures" with graphics-based and text-only operating system support.

That said, the emulator's PC gaming chops have one fundamental limitation. "UTM does not currently support GPU emulation/virtualization on Windows," which means no 3D acceleration via OpenGL or DirectX - so you're limited to software rendering. Still, this covers a long list of classics.

Windows games with software rendering include Need For Speed, Hexen: Beyond Heretic, Destruction Derby II, Quake, Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter, X-COM: Apocalypse, Tomb Raider II, and many more. Granted, many classic PC games that offer software and hardware accelerated rendering generally look and perform better with the latter - but it's still nice to know that if you're pining for a late 1990s PC experience, you can have exactly that on an iPad without having to bust out an old CRT monitor and a beige tower. Plus, you've got all the big MS-DOS games to fire up.

UTM is bare-bones out of the box; you'll need to check out the developer's site for guides and tutorials on installing older Windows or even MS-DOS versions.

Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti SUPER OC Edition

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$819.99
$819.99$824.99$824.99
Buy
Buy at Newegg
$819.99
$819.99$824.99$829.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/16/2024 at 1:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:theverge.com, x.com

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags