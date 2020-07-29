DigiTimes: PlayStation 5 sales to DESTROY the Xbox Series X

Sony expected to sell up to 170 million PlayStation 5 consoles in 5 years, which would eclipse Microsoft's Xbox Series X.

Sony will launch its next-gen PlayStation 5 console in November, but between its launch and the first 5 years on the market the console is expected to sell at least 120 million units.

The news is coming from DigiTimes, which reports it from sources in the "backend supply chain in Taiwan", which explains: "The life cycle for household game consoles may be shortened to five years from 6-7 years, and PS5 shipments may challenge 120-170 million units when its 5-year cycle expires, compared to 110 million units registered to date for PS4 launched in November 2013".

It added: "Sony has recently boosted its PS5 shipment estimate for 2020 to near 10 million units".

At 120 million units, the PlayStation 5 would beat the excellent sales of the PlayStation 4 which has sold 110 million -- but the infamous PlayStation 2 sold over 155 million units. The estimates of between 120-170 million sales of the PS5 would need to see it closer to 170 million units in order to beat the PS2 sales.

The reports also state that Microsoft is expected to sell just 60 million Xbox Series X units in comparison, which would see Sony doubling the sales of the Xbox Series X with its PlayStation 5 console.