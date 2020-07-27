NVIDIA releases new GeForce 451.85 hotfix drivers
NVIDIA's new GeForce 451.85 hotfix drivers fix issues in Death Stranding, and adds support for Samsung's new Odyssey G7 monitor.
NVIDIA has just released a new hotfix driver, something that fixes some of the issues that were found in the recent GeForce 451.67 WHQL Game Ready drivers.
The new GeForce 451.85 drivers solve some problems in Hideo Kojima's masterpiece Death Stranding, something that I checked out in 8K with DLSS 2.0 on with some mind-blowing results.
Not just that, but the new hotfix drivers provide stability to Shadow of the Tomb Raider when you're running it in DX12 with hardware-accelerated GPU scheduled enabled. Death Stranding gets some texure corruption problems fixed on GeForce RTX 20 series and GeForce GTX 16 series graphics cards.
- Windows 10 64-bit Standard Driver - Click Here
- Windows 10 64-bit DCH Driver - Click Here
We also have some performance improvements in the form of stutters being fixed in Forza Motorsport 7, while the GeForce 451.67 hotfix drivers also add support for Samsung's new 27-inch Odyssey G7 gaming monitor.
- [Shadow of the Tomb Raider][DirectX 12]: The game may crash when launched with Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling enabled.
- [Death Stranding]: Texture corruption may be observed during gameplay on GeForce GTX 16/RTX 20 series GPUs
- NVIDIA Control Panel does not display the native resolution of some HDTVs with invalid timings
- Some games may exhibit random freezes that lasts for a few seconds during gameplay.
- Some displays may show a green tint when Windows Night Light is enabled
- [Forza Motorsport 7]: Game starts to stutter after racing a few laps
- [G-Sync Compatible] Adds support for the Samsung 27" Odyssey G7 gaming monitor