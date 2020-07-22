World War Z gets full cross-play on PS4, PC, and Xbox One
World War Z's latest update adds a new Dronemaster class and unlocks full cross-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Store.
Saber's zombie-slaying hit World War Z is getting expanded in a bunch of new ways, complete with full cross-play support on all platforms.
Today Saber announced its new Dronemaster update that adds a new playable Dronemaster class and unlocks one of the most important features for any live game: Full cross-play. The PVE game breaks the ecosystem barriers and PS4 owners can now join up with Xbox One and PC players for ultra-chaotic zombie survival. This marks a significant development for Saber, who's now fully owned by THQ Nordic, and the team will continue adding more content to WWZ in an effort to monetize engagement over time.
Apart from crossplay, the update adds the eponymous D"It's been over a year since we first launched World War Z and we're still working towards our commitment with free content updates. Today I'll talk about the Dronemaster update.
"First up, full crossplay support is now available. You can play World War Z's full array of PVE game modes with your friends in a party across all available platforms," said Saber Interactive's creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick in a recent video.
"We've also got a brand new highly-versatile playable class, the Dronemaster, who has control of a personal drone. The drone follows and supports in a variety of ways. By default, it's equipped with a taser that can stun zombies. Digging into the perk tree lets you customize the drone with helpful buffs or more weapons."
There's also a new rare gun, the ACW-20, a low-cal semi-auto grenade launcher. Saber has packed in a ton of new weapon upgrades to keep things fresh, too.onemaster class, which can summon a high-tech drone assistant to dish out damage, buff friendlies, and aid in crowd control.
The update is out now, and check below for more information:
The new, versatile Dronemaster class
World War Z has also released its first new playable class since it launched last year: the Dronemaster. This highly versatile character comes with its own personal drone which stuns zombies when they get too close for comfort. You can customize your drone in the perk tree to suit your play style and squad comp: increase its offensive capabilities to make it more lethal in an assault, or raise its defensive powers to better support your team.
A new mini grenade launcher with its full upgrade tree
In addition, today's update features a new rare weapon pick-up with its own upgrade tree for your armory: the ACW-20. This low-caliber, semi-automatic grenade launcher is perfect for mopping up tightly packed groups, but watch out for friendly fire! There's also a variety of new weapon upgrades, perk rebalancing, fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
The last Weapon Skin pack included in the GOTY Edition
Finally, players can grab World War Z's latest premium DLC today: the "Signature Weapons Pack," which includes four unique weapon skins for the game's main characters. This DLC is free for Season Pass and GOTY Edition owners. It is also available for standalone purchase on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.
