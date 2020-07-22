World War Z gets full cross-play on PS4, PC, and Xbox One

World War Z's latest update adds a new Dronemaster class and unlocks full cross-play on PS4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Store.

Saber's zombie-slaying hit World War Z is getting expanded in a bunch of new ways, complete with full cross-play support on all platforms.

Today Saber announced its new Dronemaster update that adds a new playable Dronemaster class and unlocks one of the most important features for any live game: Full cross-play. The PVE game breaks the ecosystem barriers and PS4 owners can now join up with Xbox One and PC players for ultra-chaotic zombie survival. This marks a significant development for Saber, who's now fully owned by THQ Nordic, and the team will continue adding more content to WWZ in an effort to monetize engagement over time.

Apart from crossplay, the update adds the eponymous D"It's been over a year since we first launched World War Z and we're still working towards our commitment with free content updates. Today I'll talk about the Dronemaster update.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

"First up, full crossplay support is now available. You can play World War Z's full array of PVE game modes with your friends in a party across all available platforms," said Saber Interactive's creative director Oliver Hollis-Leick in a recent video.

"We've also got a brand new highly-versatile playable class, the Dronemaster, who has control of a personal drone. The drone follows and supports in a variety of ways. By default, it's equipped with a taser that can stun zombies. Digging into the perk tree lets you customize the drone with helpful buffs or more weapons."

There's also a new rare gun, the ACW-20, a low-cal semi-auto grenade launcher. Saber has packed in a ton of new weapon upgrades to keep things fresh, too.onemaster class, which can summon a high-tech drone assistant to dish out damage, buff friendlies, and aid in crowd control.

The update is out now, and check below for more information: