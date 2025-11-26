Helldivers 2's new warbond nods to Predator 1984 with gatling gun and jungle setting

Helldivers 2 is getting a new warbond that has a gatling gun and a chainsaw straight out of old 80s and 90s action schlock movies.
Arrowhead Studios and Sony have announced the new Helldivers 2 Python Commandos warbond, introducing a bunch of high-octane strategems and weapons that channel the machismo spirit of Dutch and Rambo.
The premium warbond includes two new armor sets--the hulking RS-40 Beast of Prey commando and the lighter, red bandana-toting RS-20 Constrictor. Both have the Rock Solid passive that reduces stagger. The highlight of the warbond is the over-the-top M1000 Maxigun, a fully-fledged gatling gun inspired by Cooper's Ol' Painless minigun from Predator 1984. There's also a huge chainsaw wand, the CQC-9 defoliation tool, and a torch drone that unleashes torrents of fiery napalm onto foes.
Python Commands is out on PlayStation 5 and PC on December 2. Check below for more info from Arrowhead:
The Ministry of Defense received thousands of requests from squad commanders for a minigun and we're excited to finally give our Helldivers access to the M-1000 Maxigun! Belt-fed with ultra-high ammo capacity, this one is sure to make those bugs bleed.
This Warbond also includes another addition to the line-up of faithful sidekicks for your Helldiver: the AX/FLAM-75 "Guard Dog" Hot Dog. This drone is equipped with a flamethrower to coat your foes in the fires of freedom before returning to your backpack to refuel.
But if you don't want to burn the jungle down, consider doing your deforestation with the CQC-9 Defoliation Tool. If the machete doesn't cut it-whether it's a tree or an enemy-surely this will!
And finally, Python Commandos has a new and unique primary weapon: a combination assault rifle and grenade launcher called the AR/GL-21 One-Two. Heavy to wield, but the damage dealt is heavy too, making your primary slot more versatile than ever with two guns in one!