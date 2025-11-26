Helldivers 2's new warbond nods to Predator 1984 with gatling gun and jungle setting

TL;DR: Helldivers 2 introduces the Python Commandos warbond featuring iconic 80s-style weapons like the M1000 Maxigun gatling gun and CQC-9 chainsaw tool. Available December 2 on PS5 and PC, it includes new armor sets, a flamethrower drone, and a versatile assault rifle with grenade launcher for intense tactical gameplay.

Helldivers 2 is getting a new warbond that has a gatling gun and a chainsaw straight out of old 80s and 90s action schlock movies.

Arrowhead Studios and Sony have announced the new Helldivers 2 Python Commandos warbond, introducing a bunch of high-octane strategems and weapons that channel the machismo spirit of Dutch and Rambo.

The premium warbond includes two new armor sets--the hulking RS-40 Beast of Prey commando and the lighter, red bandana-toting RS-20 Constrictor. Both have the Rock Solid passive that reduces stagger. The highlight of the warbond is the over-the-top M1000 Maxigun, a fully-fledged gatling gun inspired by Cooper's Ol' Painless minigun from Predator 1984. There's also a huge chainsaw wand, the CQC-9 defoliation tool, and a torch drone that unleashes torrents of fiery napalm onto foes.

Python Commands is out on PlayStation 5 and PC on December 2. Check below for more info from Arrowhead: