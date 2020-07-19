Apple doesn't want you covering up the camera on your MacBook

Apple would rather you don't cover your camera up, but it's not because they want to spy on you -- it can damage the display.

Apple is warning customers to not cover their camera over concerns of their privacy, as it may damage the MacBook notebook they're using.

The company is telling people not to cover their cameras up as it will also create issues with the automatic brightness and True Tone technologies, with the company explaining: "If you close your Mac notebook with a camera cover installed, you might damage your display because the clearance between the display and keyboard is designed to very tight tolerances".

Apple continues: "Covering the built-in camera might also interfere with the ambient light sensor and prevent features like automatic brightness and True Tone from working. As an alternative to a camera cover, use the camera indicator light to determine if your camera is active, and decide which apps can use your camera in System Preferences".

There have been reports that some MacBook Pro owners who have cracked the display on their laptop after covering up the built-in camera, where it seems to be worse for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro thanks to its thinner bezels.

You can read more on this here.