Cloudflare outages worldwide, company says it's not an attack

Cloudflare goes down temporarily, but the company says 'It was not as a result of an attack', unlike the recent attack on Twitter.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 11:09 pm CDT

Cloudflare had some major issues across multiple regions in the last 12 hours or so, with the company announcing the news on its status page, and Twitter -- which, uh, recently was also attacked.

The internet hosting giant explained: "We are aware that some regions may be experiencing issues with some Cloudflare services. We are currently investigating. This afternoon we saw an outage across some parts of our network".

Cloudflare continued: "It was not as a result of an attack. It appears a router on our global backbone announced bad routes and caused some portions of the network to not be available".

Some of the tweets over the Cloudflare issues are actually hilarious, check them out:

Hell, it even affected Discord -- so gamers weren't happy about it, either.

NEWS SOURCES:mashable.com, i1.wp.com

