Cloudflare issues update over global internet blackout

Cloudflare has gone down, taking out large portions of the internet, including popular websites and games such as ChatGPT and League of Legends.

TL;DR: Cloudflare, which handles about 20% of global internet traffic, experienced an internal service degradation on November 18, 2025, causing intermittent outages for major platforms like Spotify, X, League of Legends, ChatGPT, and Letterboxd. The issue has been identified, and a fix is currently being implemented.

If you think that your internet is playing up because you can't load your favorite website, or even a multiplayer game, don't worry, it likely isn't your home internet that is playing up; it's Cloudflare, the internet hosting service that is responsible for keeping up approximately 20% of all internet traffic.

Cloudflare has taken to its status website to issue several updates, with the first being on Nov 18, 2025, 11:48 UTC, where the hosting service stated its "experiencing an internal service degradation" and that "some services may be intermittently impacted."

Additionally, Cloudflare wrote in that update, its focus is on restoring service. Approximately 15 minutes later, it issued another update where it said it's continuing to investigate the issue, and then 20 minutes after that update at 12:03 UTC, it stated it's "still investigating."

10 minutes later, Cloudflare wrote that it's still continuing to investigate the problem, and 20 minutes after that, at 12:53 UTC, it reiterated its previous update, "We are continuing to investigate this issue."

As I've been writing this news post, several websites that I use frequently, such as Spotify, X (formerly Twitter), and even games, such as Riot's League of Legends, have been affected. Riot is reporting that it's investigating the issue. Additionally, popular websites such as ChatGPT are down, including apps such as the movie-reviewing app Letterboxd.

The latest update, which dropped since I began writing this news post, states, "The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented." Adding, "A fix has been implemented and we believe the incident is now resolved. We are continuing to monitor for errors to ensure all services are back to normal."