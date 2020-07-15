Twitter hacked: Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Obama, Bezos, Apple compromised

Twitter accounts to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye, President Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Warren Buffet hacked.

| Jul 15, 2020 at 6:54 pm CDT

Twitter has been hacked, with some of the largest public figures in the world hit -- including President Barack Obama, ex-VP and Democratic front-runner for the 2020 elections Joe Biden, and more.

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was hit, so too was Amazon owner Jeff Bezos -- and even Apple were compromised by hackers. Their accounts all sent out a bunch of tweets like a traditional cryptocurrency scam: asking users to transfer Bitcoin to a particular Bitcoin wallet, and that they would have their money doubled.

Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, Michael Bloomberg, Apple, Uber, and a bunch of other accounts were also hacked. As the scam continued to spread, the Bitcoin wallet posted had over 11 BTC sent to it -- racking up over $100,000 very quickly.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack just yet, with Twitter issuing a statement around 90 minutes after the crypto scam began spreading throughout its network.

Twitter said: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly".

ABOUT THE AUTHOR -

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

