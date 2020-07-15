Twitter hacked: Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Obama, Bezos, Apple compromised
Twitter accounts to Joe Biden, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Kanye, President Obama, Mike Bloomberg, Warren Buffet hacked.
Twitter has been hacked, with some of the largest public figures in the world hit -- including President Barack Obama, ex-VP and Democratic front-runner for the 2020 elections Joe Biden, and more.
Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk was hit, so too was Amazon owner Jeff Bezos -- and even Apple were compromised by hackers. Their accounts all sent out a bunch of tweets like a traditional cryptocurrency scam: asking users to transfer Bitcoin to a particular Bitcoin wallet, and that they would have their money doubled.
Kanye West, his wife Kim Kardashian West, Michael Bloomberg, Apple, Uber, and a bunch of other accounts were also hacked. As the scam continued to spread, the Bitcoin wallet posted had over 11 BTC sent to it -- racking up over $100,000 very quickly.
No one has taken responsibility for the attack just yet, with Twitter issuing a statement around 90 minutes after the crypto scam began spreading throughout its network.
Twitter said: "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly".
Similar News
- > NEXT STORY: Twitter stops all 'Blue Tick' accounts from posting after major hack
- < PREVIOUS STORY: Far Cry 6 may have jetpacks or rocket-shooting backpacks