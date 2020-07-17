No Man's Sky devs basically just made Dead Space 4

Hello Games' latest No Man's Sky expansion channels Alien: Isolation and Dead Space for a unique and super creepy game update.

With the latest Desolation update, Hello Games just basically made Dead Space 4 with a nifty twist. The Desolation expansion is 100% free and adds haunted houses in space, complete with ultra-creepy interiors and freaky monsters. Gamers can explore derelict freighters strewn across the cosmos that're filled with atmospheric horrors and dark lit-environments straight out of Dead Space. Jump into first-person mode to channel Alien: Isolation's unsettling sci-fi visuals and Halo CE's old-school Flood vibes.

The best part about Desolation is that each freighter is procedurally-generated. Like the countless planets and star systems in No Man's Sky, every freighter's interior is randomized to deliver a unique experience each time. Search the derelict for secrets and loot to bolster your journeys through the stars. The stories are also randomized, making every single hallowed ship a completely new experience.

The new Desolation expansion is out now with Update 2.6, which includes a ton of optimizations like improved lens flare, upgrades to freighter customization and inventory, new lighting effects and bloom upgrades, new missions, and more.

