Gaming

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations

The 2024 Steam Awards nominees have been announced, and Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead the pack.

Senior Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The 2024 Steam Awards voting opens alongside the Steam Winter Sale, featuring categories like Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, and Outstanding Visual Style. Notable nominees include Helldivers II, Black Myth: Wukong, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Voting runs from December 19 to December 31, with community participation determining winners.

After The Game Awards gave out its Game of the Year award to the PS5-exclusive Astro Bot, it is time for PC gamers to get their votes as the nominees for the annual 2024 Steam Awards. Voting opens this weekend alongside the big Seam Winter Sale 2024 kicking off, and the nominees for Game of the Year include a couple of titles that many believed were overlooked at the TGA's.

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 2
13

The five nominees for Game of the Year are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Black Myth: Wukong, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Balatro, and Helldivers II. All excellent games have been played by millions of PC gamers in 2024, so it will be interesting to see which game takes the top honors. As a community-voted event, we assume it'll be between Black Myth: Wukong and Helldivers II.

This year, many categories return, including the Better With Friends Award for multiplayer gaming, the Outstanding Visual Style Award for visuals and art direction, the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award, and the Best Game on Steam Deck Award. Voting opens on December 19 and concludes on December 31. Here's a look at all the nominees.

Game of the Year

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 3
13
  • Helldivers 2
  • Balatro
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

VR Game of the Year

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 4
13
  • Maestro
  • Davigo
  • Blade and Sorcery
  • Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
  • Metro Awakening

Labor of Love

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 5
13
  • No Man's Sky
  • Baldur's Gate 3
  • Dota 2
  • Stardew Valley
  • Elden Ring

Best Game on Steam Deck

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 6
13
  • Hades 2
  • Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
  • God of War Ragnarok
  • Balatro
  • Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Better With Friends

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 7
13
  • Helldivers 2
  • Satisfactory
  • Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
  • Sons of the Forest
  • Palworld

Outstanding Visual Style

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 8
13
  • Hades 2
  • Nine Sols
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Neva

Most Innovative Gameplay

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 9
13
  • Helldivers 2
  • Balatro
  • Satisfactory
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Liar's Bar

Best Game You Suck At

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 10
13
  • Tekken 8
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
  • The Finals

Best Soundtrack

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 11
13
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Fate/stay night Remastered
  • Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
  • Silent Hill 2
  • Frostpunk 2

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 12
13
  • Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Mouthwashing

Sit Back and Relax

Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations 13
13
  • Webfishing
  • Farming Simulator 25
  • House Flipper 2
  • TCG Card Shop Simulator
  • Tiny Glade
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Senior Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

