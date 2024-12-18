Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations

After The Game Awards gave out its Game of the Year award to the PS5-exclusive Astro Bot, it is time for PC gamers to get their votes as the nominees for the annual 2024 Steam Awards. Voting opens this weekend alongside the big Seam Winter Sale 2024 kicking off, and the nominees for Game of the Year include a couple of titles that many believed were overlooked at the TGA's.
The five nominees for Game of the Year are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Black Myth: Wukong, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Balatro, and Helldivers II. All excellent games have been played by millions of PC gamers in 2024, so it will be interesting to see which game takes the top honors. As a community-voted event, we assume it'll be between Black Myth: Wukong and Helldivers II.
This year, many categories return, including the Better With Friends Award for multiplayer gaming, the Outstanding Visual Style Award for visuals and art direction, the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award, and the Best Game on Steam Deck Award. Voting opens on December 19 and concludes on December 31. Here's a look at all the nominees.
Game of the Year
- Helldivers 2
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
VR Game of the Year
- Maestro
- Davigo
- Blade and Sorcery
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Metro Awakening
Labor of Love
- No Man's Sky
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dota 2
- Stardew Valley
- Elden Ring
Best Game on Steam Deck
- Hades 2
- Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
- God of War Ragnarok
- Balatro
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Better With Friends
- Helldivers 2
- Satisfactory
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II
- Sons of the Forest
- Palworld
Outstanding Visual Style
- Hades 2
- Nine Sols
- Silent Hill 2
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Neva
Most Innovative Gameplay
- Helldivers 2
- Balatro
- Satisfactory
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Liar's Bar
Best Game You Suck At
- Tekken 8
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
- The Finals
Best Soundtrack
- Red Dead Redemption
- Fate/stay night Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition
- Silent Hill 2
- Frostpunk 2
Outstanding Story-Rich Game
- Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Final Fantasy 14
- STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl
- Mouthwashing
Sit Back and Relax
- Webfishing
- Farming Simulator 25
- House Flipper 2
- TCG Card Shop Simulator
- Tiny Glade