Black Myth: Wukong, Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead 2024 Steam Awards nominations

The 2024 Steam Awards nominees have been announced, and Black Myth: Wukong, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, and Helldivers 2 lead the pack.

The 2024 Steam Awards voting opens alongside the Steam Winter Sale, featuring categories like Game of the Year, VR Game of the Year, and Outstanding Visual Style. Notable nominees include Helldivers II, Black Myth: Wukong, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. Voting runs from December 19 to December 31, with community participation determining winners.

After The Game Awards gave out its Game of the Year award to the PS5-exclusive Astro Bot, it is time for PC gamers to get their votes as the nominees for the annual 2024 Steam Awards. Voting opens this weekend alongside the big Seam Winter Sale 2024 kicking off, and the nominees for Game of the Year include a couple of titles that many believed were overlooked at the TGA's.

The five nominees for Game of the Year are Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II, Black Myth: Wukong, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Balatro, and Helldivers II. All excellent games have been played by millions of PC gamers in 2024, so it will be interesting to see which game takes the top honors. As a community-voted event, we assume it'll be between Black Myth: Wukong and Helldivers II.

This year, many categories return, including the Better With Friends Award for multiplayer gaming, the Outstanding Visual Style Award for visuals and art direction, the Outstanding Story-Rich Game Award, and the Best Game on Steam Deck Award. Voting opens on December 19 and concludes on December 31. Here's a look at all the nominees.

Game of the Year

Helldivers 2

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

VR Game of the Year

Maestro

Davigo

Blade and Sorcery

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2

Metro Awakening

Labor of Love

No Man's Sky

Baldur's Gate 3

Dota 2

Stardew Valley

Elden Ring

Best Game on Steam Deck

Hades 2

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader

God of War Ragnarok

Balatro

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Better With Friends

Helldivers 2

Satisfactory

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

Sons of the Forest

Palworld

Outstanding Visual Style

Hades 2

Nine Sols

Silent Hill 2

Metaphor: Refantazio

Neva

Most Innovative Gameplay

Helldivers 2

Balatro

Satisfactory

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Liar's Bar

Best Game You Suck At

Tekken 8

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Black Myth: Wukong

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

The Finals

Best Soundtrack

Red Dead Redemption

Fate/stay night Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition

Silent Hill 2

Frostpunk 2

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut

Black Myth: Wukong

Final Fantasy 14

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Mouthwashing

Sit Back and Relax

