Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima could be in Cyberpunk 2077

It was only a few days ago that the team at CD PROJEKT RED teased Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding creator Hideo Kojima inside of the world of their upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

But now I've had more time to think about it, we all have -- and it makes total sense for CD PROJEKT RED to add Hideo Kojima into Cyberpunk 2077. I mean, first -- let's look at the single fact that Keanu freaking Reeves is in Cyberpunk 2077.

Reeves plays the role of Neo in The Matrix, which is about as cyberpunk as it gets. Add into that an even more classic in the fact he played the titular role of Johnny Mnemonic, which if you haven't seen -- check it out. Hideo Kojima has the same amount of geek value to gamers that Keanu does, so adding him to the most anticipated game of 2020 after he released one of the most anticipated games of 2019 on PlayStation 4 -- and then again as one of the most anticipated games of 2020?

Seems like the stars are aligning there -- especially after the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account teased it. Now we just need to manifest it into reality.