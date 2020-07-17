NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

You no longer need to pay $15 to change gender in World of Warcraft

It might have taken developer Blizzard 11 years, but you no longer need to pay $15 to change your gender in World of Warcraft.

| Jul 17, 2020 at 7:07 pm CDT

In the most important gaming news today, developer Blizzard have changed their stance on charging gamers that wanted to change the gender of their character in World of Warcraft.

You no longer need to pay $15 to change gender in World of Warcraft 02 | TweakTown.com

Those dark days are over, with Blizzard now making it free to change the gender of your character in World of Warcraft. The developer said after 11 years of charging to change the gender of your character that only now, is it "not the right message" to charge people to change the gender of a character in a fictional game.

Blizzard said during an interview with Eurogamer that in the next World of Warcraft expansion, the cost of changing the gender of your character would be removed. Once Shadowlands launches, the cost to change gender will be gone -- while you will see some new skin tones and ethnicities of the human characters in World of Warcraft.

Executive producer John Hight told Eurogamer: "A long time ago, we had the ability for players to go in - it was actually a paid service - and change their character. Much of that is now in the barber shop in the game. And as we were adding things up in Shadowlands, we realised, 'Gosh the only way you can change your gender in World of Warcraft is to go through this paid service.' And we felt like that's not the right message".

He added: "Unfortunately we can't fix that right now but it is our intent with Shadowlands to take that out of being a paid service thing and [put it] in the barber shop. But that's not something we can easily hotfix - unfortunately we can't do that right now. It is something that we're going to have in Shadowlands itself".

You can read the entire interview here.

NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, news.colma.do

