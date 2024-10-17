All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro
Alert
TRENDING: Microsoft announces new version of world's most popular OS despite its looming death
Gaming

Blizzard's controversial Warcraft remaster is reportedly getting a significant update

Warcraft III: Reforged should have been an easy win but with promised features missing, modes removed, and broken multiplayer - it was a mess.

Blizzard's controversial Warcraft remaster is reportedly getting a significant update
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

Blizzard's Warcraft franchise is one of the most beloved in gaming history, from its roots as a strategy series to the ongoing success of World of Warcraft. Warcraft III: Reforged, the remastered release of the iconic 2002 real-time strategy game, was expected to be an easy win for the studio - instead, it became one of the most criticized releases in the studio's long history.

Blizzard's controversial Warcraft remaster is reportedly getting a significant update 02
3

The game's initial reveal showcased rebuilt and extended cinematics with upgraded visuals, highly detailed character models, and more. The result featured none of this, with fans unhappy with the quality of the remastered 3D assets and multiplayer features that had been around for over a decade disappearing.

Yes, Blizzard chose to replace existing versions of the game with Warcraft III: Reforged, a decision that affected players enjoying a game for nearly 20 years. The good news is that there could be light at the end of the tunnel for Warcraft III, as the game could be getting a major update very soon.

Blizzard's controversial Warcraft remaster is reportedly getting a significant update 03
3

As spotted on Resetera by user 'hobblygobbly,' the Blizztrack tool that tracks Blizzard games and updates has confirmed that the internal Warcraft 3 Public Test Realm has been updated to version 2.0.0. As a studio, Blizzard has always used version numbers like 2.0, 3.0, and so forth for major updates, expansions, or overhauls. Warcraft is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so the timing makes sense.

Not to overstate things, but Warcraft III: Reforged is a stain on the franchise's legacy, and an overhaul makes sense. Blizzard even sent out a survey a year ago asking fans what they would like to see happen with the game. It might not be the complete campaign remake that was teased and abandoned, but it could be an overhaul of the skirmish and multiplayer modes and features. You know it's bad when a large contingency of fans simply want to see the original non-Reforged version of Warcraft III return.

Photo of the product for sale

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4070 Super EVO OC Edition 12GB GDDR6X

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$599.99
$599.99$599.99$599.99
Buy
-
$609.99-$609.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/17/2024 at 8:25 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.
NEWS SOURCES:resetera.com, wccftech.com

Senior Editor

Email Kosta AndreadisFollow Kosta Andreadis on XFollow Kosta Andreadis on LinkedIn

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Topics

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles